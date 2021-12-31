Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys CVS Health Corp, Wix.com, ProShares Ultra Financials, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: CVS, WIX, UYG, VAW, DD, AMD, HSY, PAWZ, NEE, GM, JPM, FIVG, VOT, PDBC, EWZ, EWL, FLTR, EWN, JETS, IAU, MDLZ, EL, PAVE, VCSH, BIV, USB, CNOB, C, PFE, SPMD, VUG, EWG, TXN, SWKS, GDRX, FSR, IJR, WSM, KMB, FCX, SRVR, BA, PALL, GLW, SPLV, PFF, MUJ, REE,
- Added Positions: GLD, PG, QLD, ITA, JNJ, K, FLOT, AGZ, KO, CPB, SHW, MSFT, HON, FIW, IBM, VDC, CCL, VGT, IVV, HD, SMIN, CHD, EWY, VO, MA, DEO, CVX, MKC, VCR, PHK, BAC, CLX, VPU, XHE, XAR, VLY, IBN, ELY, NYF, PFN, PEG, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, DIS, MCD, IIPR, KEY, F, QQQ, TGT, NFLX, COST, AXP, SPIB, X, FB, ETSY, CHWY, BSV, MGM, JBLU, V, UPRO, VBK, LLY, VCIT, FXH, VNQ, T,
- Sold Out: ULTA, BABA, SPLG, USRT, RH, VZ,
For the details of Bell Rock Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bell+rock+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bell Rock Capital LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,185 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,070 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Ford Motor Co (F) - 279,993 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.18%
- ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 65,384 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.55%
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 17,806 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 19,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG)
Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $70.43, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.953900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 18,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $117.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 370.36%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 53.77%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 19,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.32%. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $104.1. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 20,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 99.61%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.580700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.725400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 116.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23.Sold Out: RH (RH)
Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.71%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $149.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 11,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 32.88%. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 6,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: United States Steel Corp (X)
Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 59.32%. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 8,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Etsy Inc by 32.82%. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $127.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 1,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.52%. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 2,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.46%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $205.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 767 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bell Rock Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Bell Rock Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bell Rock Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bell Rock Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bell Rock Capital LLC keeps buying