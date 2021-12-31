Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys CVS Health Corp, Wix.com, ProShares Ultra Financials, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: CVS, WIX, UYG, VAW, DD, AMD, HSY, PAWZ, NEE, GM, JPM, FIVG, VOT, PDBC, EWZ, EWL, FLTR, EWN, JETS, IAU, MDLZ, EL, PAVE, VCSH, BIV, USB, CNOB, C, PFE, SPMD, VUG, EWG, TXN, SWKS, GDRX, FSR, IJR, WSM, KMB, FCX, SRVR, BA, PALL, GLW, SPLV, PFF, MUJ, REE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, Wix.com, ProShares Ultra Financials, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell Rock Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bell Rock Capital LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,185 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,070 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Ford Motor Co (F) - 279,993 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.18% ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 65,384 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.55% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 17,806 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 19,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $70.43, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.953900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 18,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $117.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 370.36%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 53.77%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 19,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.32%. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $104.1. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 20,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 99.61%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.580700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.725400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 116.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23.

Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.

Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.71%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $149.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 11,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 32.88%. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 6,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 59.32%. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 8,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Etsy Inc by 32.82%. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $127.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 1,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.52%. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 2,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.46%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $205.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Bell Rock Capital LLC still held 767 shares as of 2021-12-31.