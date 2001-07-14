Packaging Corporation of America's Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Bank of America Securities' Conference

Packaging Corporation of America’s (NYSE: PKG) Chief Executive Officer, Mark Kowlzan, will speak at Bank of America Securities’ Global Agriculture and Materials Conference at The Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Thursday, March 3, 2022. After Mr. Kowlzan’s formal presentation, he and Executive Vice President and CFO, Robert Mundy, will participate in a Fireside Chat Q&A session. Immediately following, they will be hosting 1 x 1 meetings as well.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005899/en/