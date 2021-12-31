BSN Capital Partners Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: GOOG, ADBE, MSFT, TAK, DIS, TSLA, TCOM, BA, NIO, FB, TAL, GDS, SE, BGNE, KC, PDD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, The Walt Disney Co, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BSN Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, BSN Capital Partners Ltd owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 92,508 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,000 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 741,707 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 40,700 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 200,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

BSN Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2619.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 40,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSN Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $444.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSN Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $288.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 325,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSN Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 4,680,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSN Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 331,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSN Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $839.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 47,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSN Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3020.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSN Capital Partners Ltd reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 53.75%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.56%. BSN Capital Partners Ltd still held 741,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSN Capital Partners Ltd reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.23%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2627.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.02%. BSN Capital Partners Ltd still held 92,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BSN Capital Partners Ltd reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.99%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. BSN Capital Partners Ltd still held 520,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.