Accel London III Associates L.P. Buys

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accel London III Associates L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Accel London III Associates L.P. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accel London III Associates L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accel+london+iii+associates+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

(^BFX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Accel London III Associates L.P. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $4100.05 and $4402.32, with an estimated average price of $4227.96. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.