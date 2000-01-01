As Munger Invests in China, Buffett Backs Brazil

Over the past couple of years, there has been an interesting divergence in the investment strategies of long-term business partners and billionaire investors Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).

These two investors have followed a somewhat similar strategy throughout their lives: buy high-quality U.S. companies in significant amounts when the value opportunity presents itself.

However, over the past couple of years, Munger has spent more time and money focusing on the Chinese market, while Buffett has been investing more in Brazil.

I am not saying Buffett is avoiding China entirely. He made a significant investment through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial), in Chinese automaker BYD Co. ( BYDDF, Financial), although if reports are to be believed, Munger inspired this. Still, when compared to Munger, Buffett and Berkshire's allocation to the region is relatively small.

Munger on China

In the past, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), who specializes in undervalued Chinese equities, has managed a portion of Munger's wealth. And recently, Munger has been buying large amounts of Alibaba ( BABA, Financial) stock for his portfolio at the Daily Journal ( DJCO, Financial). It also seems likely that the Daily Journal also owned BYD Co., though this is just my own speculation. The Daily Journal has previously reported that it holds foreign stocks in its portfolio, but these have not been disclosed via the 13F filing, as non-U.S.-listed stock holdings are not required to be reported to the SEC.

At this year's Daily Journal annual meeting, Munger was asked about the holding in Alibaba and why Buffett was not more interested in Chinese equities. He responded:

"Warren [Buffett], like many other intelligent people, likes to invest where he's comfortable. For some reason, I'm more comfortable with the Chinese than he is... but I have all kinds of places... and all kinds of things I'm not comfortable with."

This comment makes a lot of sense, and it seems as if there is one region where Buffett is far more comfortable investing compared to Munger: Brazil.

Buffett's views on Brazil

At the Berkshire annual meeting in 2006, a shareholder asked the Oracle of Omaha if he would be comfortable investing in South America. Buffett responded by saying that he would be if he could make the right investment at the right price:

"Brazil would not be off limits at all, but we’d have to be able to get a lot of money into a business we understood at an attractive price. We would want it to be cheaper than if it were in the United States. We wouldn’t understand the tax laws as well, the nuances of governance, a whole bunch of things. But after allowing for that, at a price, we would do it."

Berkshire seems to have found the Brazilian companies it has been looking for at the right price. In the middle of last year, the corporation invested $500 million in Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings ( NU, Financial) prior to its IPO. It recently doubled down on the position and owned around $1 billion of the business after it went public in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This isn't the only Brazil-based financial services company in the Berkshire portfolio. When StoneCo ( STNE, Financial) went public in October 2018, Berkshire snapped up 5% of the business.

As Buffett is investing in these companies through their listings in the U.S., they are reported on Berkshire's 13F report. International-listed equity holdings are not filed on these reports. As such, there could be additional investments that we don't know about.

Nevertheless, I think it is pretty noteworthy that Berkshire has been happy to invest these significant sums in Brazilian financial services firms when it does not have the same exposure to Chinese companies.

As I have speculated before, I think Berkshire's portfolio manager Todd Combs may have been behind the Brazilian bank stock buys. He has been associated with the firm's substantial investment in India's Paytm (PAYTM), the largest mobile payment service in the country, and before he moved to Berkshire, he ran a financial services-focused hedge fund.

Still, the divergence between Buffett and Munger's international strategies is notable, in my opinion.