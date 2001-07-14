Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Investors of Investigation

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of C3.ai, Inc. (“C3” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AI). Investors who purchased C3 shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fai.

The investigation concerns whether C3.ai and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 16, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a report alleging that C3 “has a pattern of exaggerated business claims and is using multiple strategic partnerships with well known companies such as Baker Hughes, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Microsoft, Google and Intel to project an aura as a successful enterprise artificial intelligence platform with limitless growth. In reality, we believe C3 has failed to gain broad market acceptance, is on its third rebrand, and its revenues are being propped up by an aggressively managed and struggling strategic partnership with Baker Hughes amounting to >30% of sales.” Following this news, C3 stock dropped during intraday trading on that same day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased C3.aishares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fai. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

