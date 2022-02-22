Elys Game Technology Comments on British Columbia Lottery Commission Restaurant and Bar Pilot

Elys' extensive experience operating small business sports-books commends BCLC Initiative

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announces January 2022 results from its initial small business sportsbook installation at the Grand Central Restaurant ("Grand Central") in Washington D.C. and provides comments regarding Canada's British Columbia Lottery Commission ("BCLC") restaurant and bar pilot program.

January 2022 was another successful month at Grand Central with consistent playthrough of over 12,000 tickets transacted and positive sportsbook hold with a seasonally expected reduction in handle and GGR.

October 2021 through January 2022 Results

October November December January Bet tickets 2,508 7,951 12,661 12,691 Handle $207,355 $494,998 $735,386 $597,553 Payouts $164,497 $427,923 $643,596 $525,615 GGR* $42,858 $67,075 $91,790 $70,737 Hold 20.67% 13.55% 12.48% 11.84%

*Gross Gaming Revenue

"Elys compliments the BCLC's initiative to study legalized and regulated sports betting in restaurants and bars and similar small businesses. This pilot is an integral step forward in the expansion of small business sportsbooks across North America. Elys has been operating sports betting in small businesses for over 20 years in Italy and has vocally supported the segment in the U.S. and Canada since 2014," stated Michele Ciavarella, Elys' Executive Chairman. "Through this extensive experience, we developed our technology to install a turnkey, downsized and affordable solution together with a highly-skilled bookmaking team that could potentially drive traffic to our small business partners as demonstrated by early results in Washington D.C. We believe that the consistent number of tickets at Grand Central implies potential growth in visiting patrons that could enhance core product sales for the business, and that GGR reflects ancillary revenue that could be derived from sports betting and a source of voluntary tax revenue for states and provinces where this small business application is approved."

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

