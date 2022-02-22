ENG Selected As EPC Provider for Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Renewable Diesel Production Plant

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced it has been selected by a confidential client to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for a renewable fuels plant designed to produce approximately 100 million gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel from renewable feed stocks.

This US-based plant, which is scheduled to be ready for commissioning in 2024, represents a culmination of efforts and a focused strategy to expand on ENG's renewables project portfolio and increase ENG's capabilities following the recent successful delivery of a modular hydrogen facility that was designed, engineered, fabricated and delivered by ENG.

This project will utilize licensed processes from Haldor Topsoe A/S known as their "HydroFlex™" and "Hydrogen Bridge™" technologies to produce renewable jet and diesel fuels with a low carbon footprint.

"I am very proud to receive this project award, which represents another major milestone in the renewable energy space for ENG following our recent delivery of a modular hydrogen facility also designed, engineered and fabricated by ENG," said Bruce Williams, Senior Vice President Renewables. "This project also continues our close collaboration with Haldor Topsoe, which produces among the most advanced renewable fuels technologies in the world."

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

