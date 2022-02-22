Suncliff(TM) is Targeting a New Sector of the Cannabis Industry: Everyone

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Today Greenlink unveiled Suncliff Terpene Gems™, marking the first-ever category expansion into one of the most underserved sectors of the cannabis and hemp industry. Suncliff Terpene Gems™ open the door for consumers to explore a full range of experiences to manage their needs throughout the day without intoxication. The initial launch includes: Calm, Creative, Social and Energetic as the core experiences that are 100% free of controlled substances and can be sold globally.

Terpene Gems™ were developed to improve control over the user experience in a very specific way. Using the plants existing terpene profiles, Suncliff™ can replicate popular strains or build targeted formulas that can be used as stand-alone products or paired with CBD and THC to further impact the customer experience. Terpene Gems™ are curated blends that allow the consumer to have a new level of influence over their next experience.

"12 years ago, I launched our first product built on a specific terpene profile. But because it was ahead of its time, we couldn't scale the product due to supply limitations and it was difficult to educate the retailers, never mind the customers. Science and the general public have come a long way and I think the world is ready for this conversation." Greenlink International CEO, Jake George.

Terpene Gems™ were created by Jake George and the Greenlink International team using an approach that is almost as innovative as the products themselves. Social media, specifically TikTok, is where Mr. George began posting about his experience with cannabis and the topic of terpenes. The goal was to explore consumer interest and build an engaged community, within a year @jakegeorge.official had over a million views, nearly 40 thousand followers, and one of the most engaged audiences in the cannabis sector.

"It was immediately obvious that people were passionate about the subject of terpenes and it came from the most important group: the people who want to buy the products," says George.

Armed with the feedback loop coming from thousands of consumers, Suncliff™ was able to thoughtfully curate terpene products that cover the full range of experiences from day to night.

"Our terpene formulations are the foundation for all future Suncliff™ products, which I believe makes us the most approachable brand in the entire industry. If someone wants to experience the effects of a specific terpene profile by itself, we've got them covered, and for those looking for products with cannabinoids (CBD/CBG/THC) we are on the leading edge of those sectors as well," continues George. "One of the areas I was most excited to discover through social media was tolerance breaks, as daily use increases across the country, people are taking regular tolerance breaks from THC to prevent over-use and Terpene Gems™ are an incredible option during that time as well."

Suncliff Terpene Gems™ are made of the purest form of terpenes on the market and utilize science-backed processes from extraction to formulation. No additional flavors are added to the Terpene Gems™ to ensure the experience profile is not altered, and because they are not controlled substances they can be sold and shipped virtually anywhere.

Suncliff Terpene Gems

4 Curated Experiences: Calm, Creative, Social, Energetic

Sold in packs of :

12 Terpene Gems $15 MSRP

48 Terpene Gems $45 MSRP (12 of each experience)

For more information on these new products, please visit experiencesuncliff.com. Explore greenlinkholdings.com for information about corporate partnerships and affiliate programs.

About Us

GreenLink, a Colorado corporation based in Washington State, is a public quoted OTC Markets issuer under the ticker symbol "WSHE." The company is a diversified holding company with operating segments in investment, equipment, technology, brands, textiles and real estate that are leased or licensed to legally compliant CBD and cannabis entities.

GreenLink's subsidiary and partner companies possess key competitive strengths and/or leading market positions. Greenlink is committed to becoming a global leader in the hemp and legal cannabis markets. GreenLink will continue to leverage decades of experience in the hemp and cannabis industry to expand existing operations and develop partnerships across a wide range of industries.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greenlink International, Inc.

Tacoma, Washington

[email protected]

SOURCE: Greenlink International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/689773/SuncliffTM-is-Targeting-a-New-Sector-of-the-Cannabis-Industry-Everyone



