Union Strategies (USI) Continues to Hold Electronic Elections for Locals Across Ontario as the COVID 19 Pandemic Continues, Making it Impossible to Hold in Person Elections

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), a Distributed Ledger Technology ("Blockchain") Data Management, Information Technology and Telecommunications company, confirms that Union Strategies Inc, its wholly owned subsidiary, has been running hundreds of the elections within the last year - nearly double since the COVID 19 pandemic took a turn back in March 2020. The pandemic caused a lot of Union locals to eliminate the traditional use for ballot boxes and take the leap of faith into electronic voting.

USI has again successfully launched a new client in the manufacturing sector to utilize YOUnified's TM election platform. The client was reluctant when looking at other voting services, but once presented with YOUnified TM, was ready to dive into both the elections and YOUnified TM itself.

This client will begin using YOUnified TM as soon as they complete their election, which will be taking place early next week. This particular local is not super tech savvy, and say that it is one of the most user friendly platforms they've seen and are looking forward to being able to set up their election themselves, all while being able to send out collateral like eblasts, text blasts, and robo calls.

With every election which takes place weekly, the winner must win by 50%+1, or the election will go into a run-off until a candidate receives 50%+1 of the votes.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records. Learn more at: DLTResolution.com and DLTTelecom.com.

About Union Strategies Inc. (USI)

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company's suite includes Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered "mid-market" in terms of overall size of the particular local with 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2020. Learn more at: UnionStrategiesinc.com.

