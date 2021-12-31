Icahn Capital Management LP Buys Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc

Investment company Icahn Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, sells Cloudera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icahn Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Icahn Capital Management LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Carl Icahn. Also check out:
1. Carl Icahn's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carl Icahn's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carl Icahn's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carl Icahn keeps buying
- Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) - 257,047,260 shares, 57.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 16,168,606 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 45,000,346 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio.
- CVR Energy Inc (CVI) - 71,198,718 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 34,721,118 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
Icahn Capital Management LP added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 128.36%. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $71.99, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $66.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,898,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Icahn Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.
