Renewable Energy Group to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market open on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. An investor conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT. The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, Chief Executive Officer, Craig Bealmear, Chief Financial Officer, and Todd Robinson, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Investors interested in participating in the live call should dial 1-877-407-2987 (US callers) or 1-201-378-4918 (international callers) and provide passcode EQUI-EVT 26 to the operator. A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after completion of the call through March 8, 2022 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (US callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (international callers) and entering the access ID 13726880.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.regi.com%2F. The webcast will be archived on the website for six months.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, Renewable Energy Group produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

