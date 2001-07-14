PPG's Rebecca Liebert Elected to National Academy of Engineering

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). NAE membership is one of the engineering profession’s most prestigious distinctions.

Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) in recognition of her “leadership in developing and executing innovative initiatives to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing industry.” (Photo: Business Wire)

Liebert was elected to the NAE in recognition of her “leadership in developing and executing innovative initiatives to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing industry.” She is one of 111 U.S. members and 22 international members of the 2022 NAE class. Members of this newly elected class will be formally inducted later this year during NAE's Annual Meeting. The new appointments bring NAE total membership in the U.S. to 2,338 and internationally to 310.

“On behalf of PPG, I want to congratulate Rebecca on this significant achievement,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “This recognition is a further testament to Rebecca’s proven expertise and strong leadership. She also serves as an executive mentor to many of our business leaders across the company.”

Since joining PPG in 2018. Liebert has led teams that have developed an impressive portfolio of technologically advantaged solutions, which are contributing to PPG’s success throughout the world. She also has spearheaded a broad initiative to reduce production complexity, enhance efficiencies of our operations using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce color matching time, champion new ways of working, and accelerate time-to-market of new products.

Liebert received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Kentucky, a doctorate in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. In 2021 she was recognized by Automotive News as one of the 100 leading women in the North American automotive industry.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

