GeoVax CEO Selected as a Recipient of the 2022 Georgia Titan 100

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, announced today that its Chairman & CEO, David Dodd, has been selected as a 2022 Georgia Titan 100.



The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They represent the state’s most accomplished business leaders in their respective industry demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 240,000 individuals and generate over $66 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online.

Mr. Dodd and fellow honorees will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 12th, 2022, at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings, the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

Mr. Dodd commented, “It is an honor to be selected by the Titan 100 program for this recognition. I look forward to the awards ceremony and to connecting and interacting with my fellow honorees and other industry leaders within the great state of Georgia. Most of all, I am honored to represent the most impressive GeoVax organization which continues to advance critical vaccines and immunotherapies towards completion and distribution worldwide.”

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Georgia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 (formerly COH04S1) for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families.

