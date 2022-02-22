Autoliv: Board of Directors approves renewal of EMTN Programme

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Funding Committee of the Board of Directors of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIV.sdb) (the "Company") approved today the renewal for one year of its €3,000,000,000 guaranteed euro medium term note programme (the "EMTN Programme"), which was originally established on 11 April 2019.

The renewal of the EMTN Programme will allow the Company to take advantage of the funding opportunities provided by the capital markets and institutional investors through the future issuance of notes (the "Notes"). The Notes issued by the Company under the EMTN Programme will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Company's parent, Autoliv ASP, Inc. (the "Guarantor").

The base listing particulars dated February 222, 2022 (the "Base Listing Particulars"), which has been prepared by the Company and the Guarantor in connection with the EMTN Programme, has been approved by Euronext Dublin and is available for viewing on the website of Euronext Dublin (http://www.ise.ie).

