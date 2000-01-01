Andreas Halvorsen Loads Up on Health Care, Tech Stocks

Viking Global leader Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed his portfolio for the final quarter of 2021 last week.

In addition to considering cyclical and secular industry trends, the guru's Connecticut-based hedge fund selects stocks based on its understanding of the business' fundamentals and management team. Halvorsen was a former protégé of Tiger Management's Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio).

During the three months ended Dec. 31, the investor entered 26 new positions, exited 16 stocks and added to or trimmed a slew of other existing holdings. His most notable trades included new stakes in Roivant Sciences Ltd. ( ROIV, Financial), Twilio Inc. ( TWLO, Financial) and Workday Inc. ( WDAY, Financial), an increased bet on Boston Scientific Corp. ( BSX, Financial) and the divestment of the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. ( FIS, Financial) position.

Roivant Sciences

Halvorsen invested in 88.2 million shares of Roivant Sciences ( ROIV, Financial), dedicating 2.6% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of $8.34 per share during the quarter.

It is now his ninth-largest position.

The Swiss health care company, which focuses on applying technology to drug development, has a $4.49 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $6.49 on Tuesday with a price-book ratio of 2.37 and a price-sales ratio of 96.51.

Since going public via special purpose acquisition company in October, the stock has fallen around 20%.

GuruFocus rated Roivant’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of a comfortable level of interest coverage and a high Altman Z-Score of 3.81 that indicates it is in good standing.

The company’s profitability scored a 1 out of 10 rating, weighed down by negative margins. Its returns on equity, assets and capital, however, outperform around half of its competitors.

Halvorsen’s Viking Global currently holds 12.75% of Roivant’s outstanding shares, making it the largest guru shareholder. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies also owns the stock.

Twilio

The guru picked up 2.98 million shares of Twilio ( TWLO, Financial), allocating 2.29% of the equity portfolio to the position. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $297.96 each.

The San Francisco-based company, which operates a cloud-based communication platform, has a market cap of $29.31 billion; its shares were trading around $162.98 on Tuesday with a price-book ratio of 2.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is a possible value trap currently based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections. As a result, potential investors should do thorough research before making a decision.

Twilio’s financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to a comfortable level of interest coverage, the high Altman Z-Score of 8.84 indicates the company is in good standing even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing.

The company’s profitability did not fare as well with a 3 out of 10 rating. In addition to a declining operating margin, returns are negative and underperform over half its industry peers. Twilio is also being weighted down by a low Piotroski F-Score of 2 out of 9, meanings its conditions are in poor shape.

Of the gurus invested in Twilio, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 3.62% of its outstanding shares. Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions in the stock.

Workday

The investor entered a 1.75 million-share stake in Workday ( WDAY, Financial), giving it 1.4% space in the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average per-share price of $278.01 during the quarter. He previously sold out of the stock in the first quarter of 2021.

The company headquartered in Pleasanton, California, which provides on-demand financial management and human capital management software, has a $55.05 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $219.43 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 2,446.67, a price-book ratio of 13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 11.26.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

GuruFocus rated Workday’s financial strength 5 out of 10, driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 6.35. Assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing, however, so the company may be becoming less efficient.

The company’s profitability scored a 3 out of 10 rating. While the operating margin is expanding, returns underperform over half its competitors. Workday also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, suggesting conditions are healthy, and a predictability rank of one out of five stars even though revenue per share growth has slowed over the past 12 months. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

With a 3.53% stake, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is Workday’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors are Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio).

Boston Scientific

Impacting the equity portfolio by 1.50%, Halvorsen expanded his stake in Boston Scientific ( BSX, Financial) by 176.15%, buying 12.09 million shares. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.98 per share.

The guru now holds a total of 18.96 million shares, representing 2.35% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows he has gained an estimated 2.69% on the investment, which was established in the third quarter of 2018.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based medical device manufacturer has a market cap of $61.32 billion; its shares were trading around $43.03 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 62.37, a price-book ratio of 3.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.19.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

Boston Scientific’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although the company has issued approximately $2.2 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is at a manageable level due to adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 2.91, however, suggests it is under some pressure since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing and there have been losses in operating income.

The company’s operating margin is in decline, but its returns outperform over half its industry peers. Boston Scientific is also supported by a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, indicating conditions are typical for a stable company, and a one-star predictability rank.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is Boston Scientific’s largest guru shareholder with a 2.68% stake. The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Hotchkis & Wiley, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) and Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions in the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services

With an impact of -2.43% on the equity portfolio, the guru sold all 7.17 million shares of Fidelity National Information Services ( FIS, Financial). Shares traded for an average price of $112.73 each during the quarter.

GuruFocus data indicates he lost an estimated 12.05% on the investment over its lifetime.

The payment services company, which is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, has a $58.38 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $95.32 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 140.99, a price-book ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

GuruFocus rated Fidelity National Information Services’ financial strength 4 out of 10. Despite issuing new long-term debt over the past several years, it is at a manageable level due to sufficient interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.18 warns the company could be at risk of bankruptcy, however. The return on invested capital is also being eclipsed by the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company is struggling to create value as it grows.

The company’s profitability fared better, scoring a 7 out of 10 rating. The operating margin is declining, however, and returns underperform over half of its competitors. Fidelity is also supported by a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 and a one-star predictability rank even though it has recorded a decline in revenue per share in recent years.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) have the largest stakes in Fidelity. Other guru shareholders include Cohen, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio), Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio), the MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), Dalio and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio).

Additional trades and portfolio composition

Other major trades Halvorsen made during the quarter included a new position in Aon PLC ( AON, Financial), reductions to the McDonald’s Corp. ( MCD, Financial), Palo Alto Networks Inc. ( PANW, Financial) and Fleetcor Technologies Inc. ( FLT, Financial) holdings as well as the sale of Snowflake Inc. ( SNOW, Financial).

The guru’s $34.27 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of 105 stocks, is largely invested in the health care and financial services sectors.