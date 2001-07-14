California American Water to Provide Over $6 Million in COVID Relief to COVID Impacted Customers

California American Water has received funding from the State of California to provide over $6 million in COVID relief to customers in need who fell behind on payments during the COVID emergency. The California Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program is administered by the State Water Resources Control Board, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act to cover unpaid water service bills between March 2020 and June 15, 2021.

California American Water will automatically apply this assistance to current bills for customers who missed payments, and the amount credited will be shown as a payment. Over 10,000 customers will receive bill relief, providing a total of $6,358,597 in assistance.

“California American Water is a leader in customer assistance programs to keep life flowing for all customers, and the ongoing impacts related to COVID have demanded additional action,” said Kevin Tilden, president of California American Water. “We are pleased to be able to partner with the SWRCB to offer this assistance to our customers throughout California who missed bill payments in the eligible period.”

Unpaid bills from March 2020 to June 2021, are eligible for assistance from this program. No additional action from customers is necessary in order to receive this assistance. California American Water encourages customers needing assistance paying remaining water debt to contact us since they may be eligible additional assistance.

Customers with questions about the program, wish to decline credit, or need more help with unpaid balances or future bills may contact us at 888-237-1333.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006103/en/