Steve Mandel's Lone Pine Picks Up Visa, Mastercard in 4th Quarter

Lone Pine Capital, the firm founded by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this month that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included new holdings in Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial) and Visa Inc. ( V, Financial) and the closure of its positions in Twitter Inc. ( TWTR, Financial), Moderna Inc. ( MRNA, Financial) and Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial).

Prior to founding the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm, Mandel worked as senior managing director and consumer analyst at Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management. Lone Pine takes long and short equity positions using fundamental analysis and bottom-up stock picking. The firm applies value and growth strategies and usually does not hold stocks very long.

As of December 2021, Lone Pine’s $24.41 billion equity portfolio contains 29 stocks, with five new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 27%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical and communication services, representing 37.13%, 26.05% and 18.15% of the equity portfolio.

Mastercard

Lone Pine purchased 4,822,796 shares of Mastercard ( MA, Financial), allocating 7.10% of its equity portfolio to the stake.

Shares of Mastercard averaged $345.75 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

GuruFocus ranks the Purchase, New York-based credit card company’s profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 85% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Mastercard include Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)’s Akre Capital Management and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial).

Visa

Lone Pine invested in 4,833,625 shares of Visa ( V, Financial), giving the position 4.29% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of Visa averaged $214.28 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based credit card company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 84% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Visa include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)’ Sands Capital Management.

Twitter

Lone Pine sold all 21,533,828 shares of Twitter ( TWTR, Financial), trimming 4.38% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Twitter averaged $51.61 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.56.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based social media company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 85% of global competitors despite the company having a strong Altman Z-score of 3.18.

Moderna

The firm sold all 3,316,199 shares of Moderna ( MRNA, Financial), trimming 4.30% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Moderna averaged $290.69 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.05.

GuruFocus ranks the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 5.59 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms more than half of global competitors.

Meta Platforms

The firm sold all 3,074,926 shares of Meta Platforms ( FB, Financial), trimming 3.52% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of the company formerly known as Facebook averaged $332.02 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.53.

GuruFocus ranks the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that top more than 89% of global competitors.