TechTarget Named to Forbes' 2022 List of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced it has been named to the Forbes+2022+list+of+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Mid-Sized+Companies. This is the second year in a row that Forbes has recognized TechTarget as one of the best performing companies in America.

To find the best performing companies, Forbes evaluated companies with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion, with positive growth over a 12-month period and a share price of at least $5. The top 100 companies based on earnings and sales growth for the latest 12 months and over five years, one- and five-year returns on equity, and 52-week total return, with greater weight given to the latest 12-month and one-year data.

TechTarget was named to Forbes’ top 100 list due to its strength in all categories evaluated, especially:

62% total return in FY 2021 - Outperforming the Russell Midcap Index by 173%

78% YoY and 147% 5-year revenue growth for the period ended December 31, 2021

Previously named to Forbes’ 2021 list for the Best Small-Cap Companies in America, this tremendous year-over-year growth allowed TechTarget to once again achieve this honor as a mid-sized company.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Mid-Sized Companies in America,” said Michael Cotoia, chief executive officer of TechTarget. “This amazing honor is reflective of the ongoing strength of TechTarget’s business model, continued innovation of our suite of data-driven solutions and our unwavering commitment to driving the best outcomes for every one of our customers. It would not be possible to achieve such incredible success without the remarkable people that work for TechTarget all over the world – they are our company’s single most important asset. 2021 was certainly a record year for TechTarget and we look forward to continued success in 2022.”

Attaining this Forbes ranking caps a year of incredible growth and success in which TechTarget:

Added almost 1,300 new customers

Successfully executed and integrated three major acquisitions (BrightTALK™, Enterprise Strategy Group™ and Xtelligent Healthcare Media™) to significantly expand audiences, product offerings, purchase intent data and marketing & sales services

Delivered two major updates to Priority Engine™, the Company’s leading SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform which effectively doubled the amount of data in the platform and delivered customized modules for sales and marketing users to make it much easier to achieve the outcomes they desire

Won a prestigious SIIA CODiE Award for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution

Was once again recognized as a leader in multiple G2 Grid® Reports on Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter %40TechTarget.

