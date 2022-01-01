95 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors List

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 95 of its financial advisors were named to the Forbes “Top Best in State Women Wealth Advisors” list. Forbes recognizes the industry’s top women advisors according to several factors, which include levels of ethical standards, professionalism, success in the business and client retention. The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive women advisors.

“It’s an honor to have such strong representation from Ameriprise on this list,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Advisor Group & Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group. “We’re fortunate to have so many talented women advisors at our firm who are leaders in the industry and within their communities. They’re an inspiration to all of us at Ameriprise and are exceptional role models for the next generation of advisors.”

Ameriprise is committed to being the firm of choice for women in the financial services industry. As part of its strategy to recruit, retain, develop and engage a diverse workforce, the company invests in and supports women advisors through initiatives, including:

The Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network that offers mentorship opportunities, training, education and networking events.

Women Advisor Summits to provide a meaningful forum for women financial advisors to network and enhance skills to serve their clients effectively, grow their practices and develop in their careers.

“Congratulations to the advisors who’ve earned this recognition,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors. “When clients face uncertainty and volatility in the markets like we’re seeing today, they want to turn to an advisor they trust who will help them stay focused on their long-term goals. These advisors have deep relationships with clients who value the advice and expertise they bring to their unique situations.”

The full list of Forbes Top Women Financial Advisors can be found at Forbes.com.

Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Source: Forbes, “Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors” Feb. 4, 2022.

This ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006151/en/