AppTech Payments Corp. Mutually Terminates Strategic Partnership with Silver Alert Services, LLC

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) ( APCX), today announced its partnership with Silver Alert Services, LLC (Silver Alert); dba, LifeLight Services (“LifeLight”), has been terminated by mutual agreement with an effective date of Feb. 17, 2022. The termination is due to the delayed release of LifeLight Systems, Silver Alert Services innovative and comprehensive remote patient monitoring system, due to the market effects of COVID. This partnership was initiated in August 2020 to leverage both companies’ strengths while expanding AppTech’s reach into the telehealth sphere. During the past years working together, AppTech and Silver Alert have developed a close working relationship and will continue to work together on projects and partnering relationships.



This mutual agreement on termination will allow AppTech to focus on preparation of the launch of its highly anticipated, patented digital banking platform that will allow the company to set out on its business initiative of “powering commerce experiences.”

Virgil Llapitan, AppTech President, commented, “AppTech would like to thank LifeLight for its collaboration and wishes the Company the best on its future endeavors, additionally we look forward to our continued relationship with Silver Alert.”

About AppTech

AppTech Payments Corp. is a publicly listed fintech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement core merchant services capabilities. AppTech’s patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises.

AppTech is developing an embedded, highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, AppTech will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences. Our processing technologies can be taken off-the-shelf or tapped into via our RESTful API to build fully branded and customizable experiences while supporting tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions. For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

