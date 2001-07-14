USA Compression Partners Announces 2021 K-1 Tax Package Availability

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its 2021 tax packages, including the Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed at taxpackagesupport.com/usac. Due to supply chain uncertainties, USA Compression expects to begin mailing the 2021 tax packages the week of March 7, 2022; given the potential for delay, USA Compression encourages unitholders to access their tax information online through the website for the most timely receipt of information. Unitholders may call Tax Package Support at 1-855-521-8151 or browse USA Compression’s website at usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under K-1 Information.

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006184/en/