CERNER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

- Strong Fourth Quarter Earnings Growth
- 2021 GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities up 23% to an All-Time High of $1.8 Billion
- Record 2021 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) of $1.2 Billion, up 37%
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) today announced results for the 2021 fourth quarter and full year that ended Dec. 31, 2021.
