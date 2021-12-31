Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CERNER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

- Strong Fourth Quarter Earnings Growth

- 2021 GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities up 23% to an All-Time High of $1.8 Billion

- Record 2021 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) of $1.2 Billion, up 37%

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) today announced results for the 2021 fourth quarter and full year that ended Dec. 31, 2021.

The fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release can be viewed here as well as on the company's website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases.

Cerner's Website: www.cerner.com

