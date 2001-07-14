Zurn Water Solutions Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report; Launches "Waves" – an Employee-Led Social Impact Fund

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) published today its 2021+Sustainability+Report, which is the first report as a pure-play water company. The report details newly set time-bound goals and targets across 5 critical focus areas including a commitment to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Intensity by 50 percent by 2030.

The report uses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and select Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards to report Zurn Water Solutions’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and performance for the year. The company has also updated its Sustainability+website to highlight its ongoing work to empower and protect people, communities and the planet. This follows the announcement that Zurn Water Solutions joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in December 2021.

“Doing the Right Thing has long been one of our guiding principles; becoming a pure-play water management company only strengthens our ability to grow both as a water business and as a leader in sustainability,” said Todd A. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Zurn Water Solutions. “Effective, safe and efficient water management is an essential component of sustainability. For more than a century, we’ve developed solutions that help manage this most-important natural resource – water. We also design products that reduce energy consumption, conserve water and help to protect human health.”

“As an inherently ESG-centric company, we lead and operate with ESG as one of our guiding principles,” said David C. Longren, Zurn Water Solutions Board Member and Chair of the ESG Committee. “It is embedded in all aspects of the business from our strategic planning to our day-to-day efforts. ESG is a key part of our core values and the foundation of the company’s culture.”

Zurn Water Solutions Launches “Waves” – Employee-Led Social Impact Fund

Zurn Water Solutions is pleased to announce the launch of Waves - an associate-led Social Impact Fund. Waves provides financing and resources for innovative employee ideas that help Zurn Water Solutions advance its ESG initiatives.

“We believe the best and most innovative ideas come from those who are most engaged in our mission and enabled to make an impact,” said Adams. “We have created a platform for our employees to submit ideas on how we can be better. The Zurn Water Solutions Social Impact Fund is intended to unleash and fully support the best and most transformative employee ideas; ideas that advance our environmental, employee wellness and engagement, volunteerism, and philanthropic efforts. In the process, it will also provide development opportunities for employees across the organization to lead and manage these projects.”

Five Sustainability Pillars

Zurn Water Solutions organizes its sustainability efforts around 5 pillars:

Environment: promotes environmental stewardship through sustainable water solutions, helping other sectors of the economy reduce their water use and seeking to minimize the company’s own environmental footprint

Health and Safety: aims to manage the health and safety of associates, as well as customers via product solutions

People: invests in the company’s associates and aims to continue to cultivate an inclusive working environment

Community: supports the communities where the company operates through philanthropic giving and volunteer opportunities

Governance: embodies ethical business practices around the world and has a diverse leadership team

Zurn Water Solutions’ commitment to continuous improvement in all aspects of the business includes an ongoing focus on refining its ESG strategy. The company is inspired to make the world better for people and for the natural environment, while delivering quality, sustainable products and engineered water solutions that meet or exceed customers’ needs. For more information on Zurn Water Solutions 2021 ESG efforts, visit the company’s Sustainability+website, as well as the Zurn+Water+Solutions+2021+Sustainability+Report.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, Zurn Water Solutions is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety, and the environment.

