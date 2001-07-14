AMERISAFE Announces Appointment of Billy Greer to Board of Directors

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that Billy Greer has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors effective March 15, 2022.

Jared A. Morris, the Chairman of AMERISAFE, said, "The Board is pleased that Billy accepted our invitation to serve on the AMERISAFE Board. We believe that his background and experience will be a great addition to our board.”

G. Janelle Frost, AMERISAFE's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Billy Greer to our Board of Directors. Billy has expertise in investment management, business development and asset administration that will benefit AMERISAFE’s vision of turning risk into opportunity."

Mr. Greer is Managing Director for PGIM Private Capital , a division of Prudential Financial. Mr. Greer joined Prudential in 1999.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005850/en/