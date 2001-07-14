Elanco Announces the Addition of Rajeev (Bobby) Modi to Lead U.S. Pet Health

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) announced today the appointment of Rajeev (Bobby) Modi as the company’s executive vice president U.S. Pet Health and Global Digital Transformation. He will join the company on March 14 and will serve on the company’s executive committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005316/en/

Elanco welcomes Bobby Modi as executive vice president U.S. Pet Health and Global Digital Transformation. With a track record of building and growing consumer brands and a history within the pet industry, Bobby is positioned to lead and grow our business as we continue to transform our digital strategy to meet the pet owner where they want to shop. (Photo: Business Wire)

Modi most recently served as vice president and general manager of Enhancers and Components at Conagra Brands where he was responsible for the company’s substantial Grocery business, positioning it for profitable growth. Modi brings two decades of increasing responsibility and expertise in marketing and sales, building and growing brands for companies like Procter & Gamble and J.M. Smucker. During his tenure at J.M. Smucker, Modi led the company’s pet portfolio transformation and marketing and had responsibility for the pet strategy and growth, e-commerce and innovation.

“Elanco is a company that is building and becoming a global animal health leader, delivering on our commitments and continuously strengthening our value proposition,” said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, Elanco Animal Health. “Bobby’s proven track record of accelerating and expanding growth of existing portfolios and knowledge of our customers and pet owners make him ideally suited to lead the U.S. Pet Health business capitalizing on this attractive, growing market.”

Modi’s background in pet care, consumer packaged goods, digital and e-commerce, along with his focus on growing people and building teams, make him an excellent fit for Elanco. He will oversee Elanco’s veterinary sales, retail and e-commerce teams, as well as Pet Health marketing and operations. Importantly, he will work closely with R&D and marketing to prepare to launch the company’s late-stage pet health pipeline, including several portfolio enhancing launches planned for this year.

“Watching Elanco over the years, I have been inspired by the company’s deep, purpose-driven culture and energized by the robust pet health portfolio addressing some of pet’s greatest challenges,” Modi said. “I’m excited to join a passionate and proven team, with capable leaders, all unified behind a strong purpose. Together, we can build on unlocking a tremendous amount of good for pets, people, the planet, and ultimately the Elanco enterprise.”

Modi holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in Marketing, Management Strategy and Finance from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges –all to advance the health of animals, people, and the planet. Learn more at elanco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005316/en/