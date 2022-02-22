Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

3/3/2022

3/4/2022

3/18/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

3/3/2022

3/4/2022

3/18/2022

$0.05326 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

favicon.png?sn=NY70375&sd=2022-02-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301487895.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY70375&Transmission_Id=202202221606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY70375&DateId=20220222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles