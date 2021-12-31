Cypress Capital Management Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: VCSH, VCIT, IEF, MUB, IEI, BND, IGSB, WAB, GBF, AGG, SUB, ITM, ODFL, COST, VTEB, NKE, TLT, MKC, APH, MAR, MLN, CHD, CAT, SHY, CMS, ITW, WEC, ROP, CTAS, FDX, CNI, CVS, VAC, XEL, BA, ADP, AKAM,

AZN, AAPL, BKNG, ZBH, GM, AMZN, CMCSA, SNA, UNH, FB, BR, BEN, KHC, SCHD, RTX, PFE, JPM, ACN, DHR, TJX, VYM, PG, GOOGL, GOOG, TFC, V, UNP, SWK, EPD, NEE, J, MRK, XOM, MCD, BRK.B, CVX, STZ, NVDA, DIS, CFG, FE, IEFA, DGRO, ADI, IJR, AXP, PYPL, SPY, SCHV, KO, IBM, TMO, TXN, SYK, RSG, NDAQ, BAC, CTVA, HDV, TGT, IEMG, EMR, ADBE, Reduced Positions: INGR, VGT, GE, VV, T, EA, XLE, GPC, PEG, IWM, HPQ, LRCX, VB, FAST, IJH, IVV, XLV, HSY, XLP, XLF, AMGN, CCI, VOX, VO, LLY, ABBV, NXP, ANTM, SLB, ROST, CB, PEP, MCK, LOW, HON,

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Intel Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, General Electric Co, Organon, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cypress Capital Management Llc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $884 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,921 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 61,104 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 135,840 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 348,502 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 164,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 68,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 34,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 524.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 66,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2518.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3003.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $208.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $142.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Cypress Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 87.5%. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Cypress Capital Management Llc still held 6,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 32.86%. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Cypress Capital Management Llc still held 5,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.