Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, CSX Corp, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, CSX Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Mastercard Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,263,878 shares, 26.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 148,953 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 336,511 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 321,225 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 64,743 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $44.84, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $78.95. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $116.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 66,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 96,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 444.34%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $270.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 514.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 140.74%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $431.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.97%. The sale prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC still held 12,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.