Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, , Sells AT&T Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

Investment company Ibex Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, , Williams Inc, H&R Block Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Ibex Wealth Advisors owns 192 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 92,069 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,493 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,687 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 52,584 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 33,929 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.63%
New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 234,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: (RDS.B)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 118,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 189,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 199,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 120,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 68,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 21416.10%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 57,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 62.63%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 33,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 221.98%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $559.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 7065.72%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 112.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $44.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4903.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Sold Out: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.



