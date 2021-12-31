Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Callon Petroleum Co, Sells , Ovintiv Inc

For the details of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kimmeridge+energy+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC
- Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) - 11,644,497 shares, 44.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) - 11,644,497 shares, 44.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) - 11,700,780 shares, 42.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.08%
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 958,605 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio.
- Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 4,626,180 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.11%. The holding were 11,644,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.11%. The holding were 11,644,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enerplus Corp (ERF)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 4,626,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Callon Petroleum Co by 89.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.15%. The holding were 11,700,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XOG)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.Sold Out: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. Also check out:
1. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC keeps buying