Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Callon Petroleum Co, Sells , Ovintiv Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Callon Petroleum Co, Enerplus Corp, sells , Ovintiv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) - 11,644,497 shares, 44.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) - 11,644,497 shares, 44.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) - 11,700,780 shares, 42.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.08% Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 958,605 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 4,626,180 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.11%. The holding were 11,644,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 4,626,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Callon Petroleum Co by 89.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.15%. The holding were 11,700,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74.