CORRECTION - Grayscale Investments® Launches Campaign to Encourage American Investors to Advocate for a Spot Bitcoin ETF

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Grayscale Investments®, please be advised the company made some revisions and updated important disclosures. The corrected release follows:



Grayscale Investments ® , the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, announced today the launch of a campaign to educate and encourage American investors to submit comments on its application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) to a Spot Bitcoin ETF.



To date, the SEC has only permitted Bitcoin Futures ETFs, while continuously rejecting Spot Bitcoin ETFs. As part of Grayscale’s application to convert GBTC to an ETF, there is a standard 240-day review period during which the public is invited to submit comments to the SEC for consideration. In a February 2022 notice , the SEC requested comments from the American public:

“The Commission asks that commenters address the sufficiency of the Exchange’s statements in support of the proposal, which are set forth in the Notice, in addition to any other comments they may wish to submit about the proposed rule change.”

“American investors should have a choice in how to obtain Bitcoin exposure,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “Every day I hear from investors who are patiently waiting for the familiarity and protections of a Spot Bitcoin ETF. We will use the strength of Grayscale’s brand and resources to continue to advocate for these investors, and ensure that the investing public is aware of the unique opportunity they have to voice their opinions directly to the SEC – a critical part of our existing regulatory process.”

Grayscale has set up a dedicated campaign page to educate and inspire American investors to take action.

“The hundreds of comments already submitted on behalf of GBTC’s conversion to an ETF further demonstrates that this issue is of the utmost importance to investors,” explained Sonnenshein. “It is clear we have reached a tipping point in the adoption of digital assets. Maintaining the regulatory status quo may feel like the safe option, but the reality is that failing to keep pace with change is the far riskier path for main street investors and our country.”

The SEC is required to post, review, and address each comment submitted in accordance with this process. Hundreds of American investors, financial advisors, lawyers, and advocates have already shared their perspectives .*

Today, GBTC’s assets under management amount to over $25B, representing investment from individuals and institutions across all 50 states. You can view a link to Grayscale’s comment campaign at www.grayscale.com/comment .

Important Disclosures

*All opinions expressed by commenters shared on the comment website linked are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Grayscale or any of its affiliates.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of secure, compliant, and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and unrivaled expertise as the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale’s private placements, public quotations, and ETFs for exposure to both single asset, diversified, and thematic investment products. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered) or Foreside Fund Services, LLC. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

Contact

