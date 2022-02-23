Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, announced today that it will report its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 826-3033 (toll-free) or (412) 317-5185 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available on Medallion Financial’s website at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html

The replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, March 3 by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 10164207. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after its earnings conference call. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact [email protected] or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RV’s and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY., and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

[email protected]