Skillz To Host Virtual Investor Day

Skillz+Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 beginning at 11:00am ET and concluding at 1:30pm ET. Attendees can register for the Investor Day on the Skillz+Investor+Relations+website and, following the event, a replay will be available.

The Investor Day will include presentations from management including Chief Executive Officer Andrew Paradise, Chief Product Officer Vatsal Bhardwaj, Chief Revenue Officer Casey Chafkin, and Chief Financial Officer Ian Lee.

Shareholders interested in asking questions may submit and upvote them in advance starting on March 8, 2022 at 11:00am ET, by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Fskillz-2022-investor-day%2F. This Q&A platform will remain open until March 13, 2022 at 11:00am ET. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.

Additionally, Skillz will be running an exclusive Darts Tournament for all registrants of the Investor Day. Play will begin on Friday, March 11th at 12:00am ET and run through Sunday, March 13th at 11:59pm ET. Prizes will be awarded for the top finishers. Details will be provided to participants upon registration.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the+leading+mobile+games+platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling+social+competition in their games. Leveraging its+patented+technology, Skillz hosts billions of+casual+esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.+www.skillz.com

