Essential Utilities Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today announced it has been named to Newsweek’s America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies list for 2022. The prestigious award is presented annually to public corporations for their commitment to corporate social responsibility in the three areas of ESG—environment, social and corporate governance.

Essential Utilities, through its subsidiaries, Aqua and Peoples Natural Gas, has more than 250 years of combined experience in operating sustainably and responsibly while ensuring safe and reliable access to the Earth’s most essential resources. In 2021, Essential reported ESG results and published new, aggressive targets for reducing carbon emissions and increasing employee and supplier diversity across the business.

“In addition to delivering safe and reliable access to water, wastewater and natural gas service, we are deeply committed to progressing in our mission to become a more sustainable and equitable company,” said Christopher Franklin, chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities. “We are honored to be recognized for our progress towards our ambitious ESG goals, and we remain focused on responsible infrastructure improvements, environmental sustainability and continued progress to diversify our company at all levels.”

The list, presented by Newsweek and global research firm Statista, Inc., recognizes the top responsible companies from a selection of 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States, spanning 14 industries. The selection process was based on a published sustainability report, publicly available ESG performance data and an independent survey.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.essential.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions; the successful integration of the customers and the facility; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Essential Utilities’ business, please refer to Essential Utilities’ annual, quarterly and other SEC filings. Essential Utilities is not under any obligation — and expressly disclaims any such obligation — to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

