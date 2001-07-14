FOX News Digital Begins Year as Number One in Multiplatform Views and Multiplatform Minutes

FOX News Digital finished the first month of 2022 as the top-performing news brand in the competitive set in both multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. The digital network delivered over 2.7 billion total multiplatform minutes and over 1.4 billion total multiplatform views, while posting growth in the latter metric versus the prior month.* January also marked the eleventh straight month that FOX News bested every news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes. Additionally, FOX News’ digital arm notched over 87 million total multiplatform unique visitors for the month. In January 2022, the FOX News Mobile App averaged more than 6 million unique visitors.**

FOX News continued to dominate on social media as the most engaged brand in the competitive set with almost 44 million total social interactions. January also marked the first time since October 2018 that FOX News outpaced every other news organization on Twitter, joining the number one spots for Facebook and Instagram that the network has held for 89 and 69 consecutive months, respectively. FOX News drove nearly 20 million interactions on Facebook, over 2 million on Twitter (+60% versus the prior year), and over 22 million Instagram interactions. On YouTube, FOX News reigned as the top news brand in video views, with over 177 million and the twelfth straight month FOX News won out in the platform.

FOXBusiness.com also delivered a standout month to begin 2022. The business network earned more than 218 million total multiplatform minutes in January, 141 million multiplatform views and surpassed 29 million multiplatform unique visitors, the most since March 2021. FOXBusiness.com also saw increases versus the prior month in all metrics, including double digit growth in unique visitors. FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most-viewed among the business news competitive set for the month, notching 39 million views in January.***

JANUARY 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,485,000,000 (down 27 percent vs. Jan 2021)

CNN.com – 1,355,000,000 (down 56 percent vs. Jan 2021)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,747,000,000 (down 35 percent vs. Jan 2021)

CNN.com – 2,207,000,000 (down 65 percent vs. Jan 2021)

Average Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 87,602,000 (down 19 percent vs. Jan 2021)

CNN.com – 151,836,000 (down 14 percent vs. Jan 2021)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, Jan 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], Jan 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, Jan 2022, U.S.

