Attention Former and Current Emerson Equity Customers Who Purchased GWG Holdings L Bonds

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes (“KT”) is investigating potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who sustained losses in GWG Holdings, Inc.’s ( GWGH) (“GWG”) L Bonds purchased through Emerson Equity, LLC.



According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Brokerage firms such as Emerson Equity must have a firm understanding of both the investment and its customers. Failure to supervise a financial advisor’s understanding of how a particular investment works, such as GWG’s L Bonds, or what a specific client needs, is the basis for a negligence claim or another violation of FINRA’s sales practice rules and regulations.”

According to GWG’s February 14, 2022 investor communication, the company’s Board of Directors and management is identifying and evaluating restructuring alternatives “to conserve and maximize the value of GWGH’s assets for the benefit of our investors and to meet the Company’s financial obligations.” GWG does not expect the process to be complete until at least March 2022. In the meantime, GWG has suspended its L Bond sales, and will not make monthly interest and maturity payments on its L Bonds or dividends on the Redeemable Preferred Stock and Series 2 Redeemable Preferred Stock. GWG is also continuing to defer requests for redemptions.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to Emerson Equity’s sales practices concerning GWG’s L Bonds. Former and current customers of Emerson Equity who were recommended to invest in GWG’s L Bonds, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 888-899-2044, and download our Special Investor Report.

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $228 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

