Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Buys Bloom Energy Corp, Robinhood Markets Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc

For the details of KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kellogg+w+k+foundation+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST
- Kellogg Co (K) - 58,631,837 shares, 99.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 266,856 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio.
- Bloom Energy Corp (BE) - 21,850 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 2,596 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kellogg W K Foundation Trust initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Kellogg W K Foundation Trust initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST. Also check out:
