GWGH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GWG Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GWG Holdings, Inc. (“GWGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GWGH) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired GWGH L Bonds directly in GWGH’s L Bond Offering pursuant to the June 3, 2020 Registration Statement. Investors have until April 19, 2022, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On January 18, 2022, GWG disclosed that its Annual Report will likely be filed “later than the March 31, 2022 due date” because of “the recently disclosed decision of its independent registered public accounting firm to decline to stand for reappointment.” The Company further disclosed that it “did not make the January 15, 2022 interest payment of approximately $10.35 million and principal payments of approximately $3.25 million with respect to its L Bonds” product and that it elected to “voluntarily suspend its L Bonds sales effective as of January 10, 2022.” On this news, GWG’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or 27.7%, to close at $5.65 per share on January 18, 2022.

Then, on January 27, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that GWG received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting documents. The article also stated that an attorney representing multiple L Bonds investors said his clients are retail investors who bought the bonds after hearing the products were safe and would offer a comfortable income stream for their retirement, but that “they were shocked to learn that their money was used to pay old investors while the company has been under SEC investigation.”

Following this news, GWG’s stock dropped over 20% during intraday trading on January 27, 2022.

