Freshworks Powers Southeast Asia's Leading Fashion Retailer, Zalora To Create Delightful Customer Experiences

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshw orks Inc. ( FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, has helped Southeast Asia’s leading fashion and lifestyle retailer Zalora increase agent response time and enhance personalization to its 50 million monthly online shoppers.



“Customers today are constantly online, on multiple devices. They expect instant gratification, which means our brand must be available 24/7 on all channels,” said Kannan Rajaratnam, Director of Payments at Zalora.

Personalization is key to great customer experiences. In fact, Accen ture found that 48 percent of customers who leave a brand do so because their experience was not tailored enough to their preferences.

Following a huge surge in online shoppers since the start of the pandemic, Zalora increased its range of products from apparel to work-from-home essentials and electronics, but needed a digital shopping and support experience to meet the demand.

Using Freshdesk Omn ichannel® , Zalora was able to streamline customer support activity from instant messaging to social media into one platform. Before Freshworks, Zalora was using multiple systems and applications which led to data silos and slowed down support agents. With a unified view of customer interaction and transaction history across digital channels, agents can engage in more personalized conversations and increase customer retention.

“Using Freshdesk, we have seen a significant reduction in abandoned carts, and we find 75 percent of our customers become repeat shoppers,” said Rajaratnam. “Prioritizing chat support on instant messaging and social media helped increase loyalty with our ‘digital native’ customers.”

Freshdesk also greatly improved Zalora’s ability to manage customer response during high-traffic events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and 11-11. Instead of having to hire several hundred part-time agents for a month, each Zalora agent can now manage up to six customers simultaneously, creating a delightful experience for all. Customer satisfaction scores increased 5 percent every quarter since the implementation of Freshdesk.

The Zalora sales organization also started using Freshdesk which helped the deals desk team improve agility with a unified ticketing system.

“Online commerce requires online support,” said Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Customer Officer, Freshworks. “When it comes to delivering an exceptional customer experience, Zalora is doing it right. We’re thrilled to see consumer retail companies like Zalora build lifelong customer relationships.”

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.fresh works.com .

About ZALORA Group

ZALORA is Asia’s online fashion and lifestyle destination. Founded in 2012, the company has a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia & Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan. ZALORA is part of Global Fashion Group, the leading fashion and lifestyle online destination in growth markets. ZALORA offers an extensive collection of top international and local brands and products across apparel, shoes, accessories, and beauty categories for men and women. Offering up to 30-day free returns, speedy deliveries as fast as 3 hours in some markets, free delivery over a certain spend, and multiple payment methods including cash-on-delivery, ZALORA is the online shopping destination with endless fashion possibilities.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion G roup is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets across LATAM, CIS, SEA and ANZ. From our people, to our customers and partners, we exist to empower everyone to express their true selves through fashion. Our four e-commerce platforms: dafiti, lamoda, ZALORA and THE ICONIC connect an assortment of international, local and own brands to more than one billion consumers from diverse cultures and lifestyles. GFG’s platforms provide seamless and inspiring customer experiences from discovery to delivery, powered by art & science that is infused with unparalleled local knowledge. Our vision is to be the #1 online destination for fashion & lifestyle in growth markets, and we are committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything we do.

For more information visit: www.global-fashio n-group.com