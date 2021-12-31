Insight Holdings Group, LLC Buys Udemy Inc, UserTesting Inc, WeWork Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: UDMY, USER, WE, KIND, APPF, GTLB,
- Added Positions: MSFT, DDOG, FROG, TEAM,
- Reduced Positions: MNDY, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: TWLO, SHOP, TENB, TOST,
For the details of Insight Holdings Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+holdings+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Insight Holdings Group, LLC
- Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 14,762,454 shares, 43.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
- SentinelOne Inc (S) - 34,443,674 shares, 16.49% of the total portfolio.
- Ncino Inc (NCNO) - 31,210,896 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio.
- Udemy Inc (UDMY) - 41,933,974 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in Udemy Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 41,933,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UserTesting Inc (USER)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in UserTesting Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.67 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 22,435,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WeWork Inc (WE)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 12,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,353,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AppFolio Inc (APPF)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in AppFolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.72 and $136.66, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 172.48%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 159,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 113.53%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $158.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 96,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $295.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88.Sold Out: Toast Inc (TOST)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC sold out a holding in Toast Inc. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Insight Holdings Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.4%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2596.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Insight Holdings Group, LLC still held 19,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.
