iMedia Brands Sets Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) ( IMBI) will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 22, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 29, 2022. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



This date was referred to in the Company’s preliminary financial results press release before its Capital Markets Day on February 7, 2022.

CEO Tim Peterman and CFO Monty Wageman will host the conference call and webcast.

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13727442

Webcast link: iMedia Brands 4Q earnings webcast

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time.

The conference call and webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 5, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13727442



About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. ( IMBI) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

Investors:

Ken Cooper

[email protected]

(952) 943-6119

Media:

[email protected]

(952) 943-6125