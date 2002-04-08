Fobi Announces Launch of New Access & Healthcare Solutions with Draganfly & Empower Clinics on March 1st with Joint Webinar

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI) ( FOBIF) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced their new Access & Healthcare Solutions, which will be launched jointly together on a webinar on March 1st, 2022 with key partners Draganfly ( DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) and Empower Clinics Inc. (CBDT: CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF: OTCQB).



LACK OF INTEROPERABILITY AND AUTOMATION ACROSS INDUSTRIES IS CAUSING ISSUES FOR ORGANIZATIONS AND FOR THE USER EXPERIENCE

Lack of interoperability and automation for access solutions are some of the most important challenges for venues, tourism, in-person events and healthcare. The friction these issues cause across industries and in the community is getting more difficult for organizations, and for the user experience, and there is a growing need for flexible and agile solutions.

Fobi digitally transforms organizations to help them solve access, data interoperability and automation problems within the healthcare, tourism, venue management and other industries. The Fobi PassPro platform solves multiple pain points thanks to system integrations with industry leaders like Draganfly and Empower.

Fobi, together with partners Draganfly & Empower can now automatically deliver customers’ verified credentials like test results, vital signs, access privileges and more to both a Fobi PassPro Wallet pass for easy customer access, as well as to a back-end portal for improved management by organizations.

Panelists for the webinar will be:

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi

Tamer Shafiq, CTO of Fobi

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly

Steve Mcauley, CEO of Empower Clinics

Additional details about the joint solutions will be shared in the Webinar to be held March 1st, 2022 at 3PM PST. You can register for this webinar here.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

About Empower Clinics Inc.

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

