G Mining Ventures to Present at BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ( TSXV:GMIN, Financial) ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that company management will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 27 to March 2, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, Chief Executive Officer and President will present on March 2nd and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Mr. Gignac will highlight GMIN's recently released robust Feasibility Study results and planned corporate activities including the project financing process, further project optimization opportunities and early works activities leading into the construction decision targeted for H2 2022.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. ( TSXV:GMIN, Financial) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects. Its flagship asset, the permitted Tocantinzinho Project, is located in Para State, Brazil. Tocantinzinho is an open-pittable gold deposit containing 2.0 million ounces of reserves at 1.3 g/t. The deposit is open at depth, and the underexplored 688km2 land package presents additional exploration potential.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com or contact:

Dušan Petković

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

647.728.4176

[email protected]

