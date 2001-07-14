Forma Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 1, 2022

Forma+Therapeutics+Holdings%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on sickle cell disease, prostate cancer and other rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Forma management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), on March 1, 2022 to discuss these financial results and provide a business update.

Investors may participate by dialing (833) 301-1146 in the U.S. or Canada, or (914) 987-7386 internationally, and by referring to Conference ID 3322907. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “News & Investors” section of Forma’s website at www.formatherapeutics.com.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Our work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit. For more information, please visit www.FormaTherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @FORMAInc and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005333/en/