Docebo Welcomes Mike McCarthy as New Vice President of Investor Relations

Docebo+Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Mike McCarthy has joined the Company as its Vice President of Investor Relations.

“We are excited to welcome Mike, a deeply experienced and respected investor relations professional, to Docebo,” said Sukaran Mehta, Chief Financial Officer (Interim), Docebo. “Mike’s experience working closely with the C-Suite to communicate strategy and growth opportunities externally will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our investor and industry relationships with key stakeholders.”

McCarthy brings over four decades of corporate, consulting, and leadership experience to his new role at Docebo. He spent the last three years at the cloud services and solutions company, Avaya as Vice President – Investor Relations, overhauling the company’s global investor relations function. Prior to that, he was head of investor relations, industry analyst relations, and competitive intelligence at Mitel Networks for five years before the company was acquired by Searchlight Capital for $2 billion in November 2018. Mike’s positions with a major brokerage firm, a $2 billion institutional investment manager, a leading IR consultancy, and a corporate officer have cultivated broad experiences with a foundation in effective executive leadership, board governance, and capital market relationships.

“I’m excited to be part of a team that is transforming the learning journey for its customers, shareholders, learners, and all those Docebo serves around the world,” said Mr. McCarthy. “I look forward to elevating Docebo’s visibility with the global investor community as we continue to deliver on our strategy to drive growth through innovation.”

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

