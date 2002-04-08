OrthoPediatrics Corp. Celebrates 1,000th Case with FIREFLY® Pedicle Screw Navigation Guides

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) ( KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced the 1,000th case performed with the FIREFLY® Pedicle Screw Navigation Guides (“FIREFLY”) technology in collaboration with Mighty Oak Medical.



FIREFLY, which is frequently used in conjunction with OrthoPediatrics’ RESPONSE™ Spine System, provides increased efficiency by utilizing data-driven, pre-surgical planning for optimizing size and trajectory of the pedicle screws when performing complex spinal surgeries. The 3D printed patient-specific guides reduce the need for intraoperative radiation and make accurate pedicle screw placement more efficient. This easy-to-use technology is a unique and cost-effective alternative to complex and expensive navigation systems. OrthoPediatrics is the exclusive distributor of the FIREFLY technology in children’s hospitals throughout the U.S.

David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics, added, “Our ongoing partnership with Mighty Oak Medical is something we are very proud of, and celebrating 1,000 successful cases is a great milestone! The FIREFLY technology is a great offering as we continue to provide pediatric orthopedic surgeons with innovative solutions to treat kids with scoliosis. Together, we are advancing healthcare for children all over the world.”

About Mighty Oak Medical

Mighty Oak Medical is an independent incubator focused on developing and marketing spinal technologies that improve operating room efficiencies, surgical outcomes, and the overall patient experience, by leveraging the talents of experienced surgeons and biomedical engineers. They are located in Englewood, Colorado. For more information, call 720-398-9703 or send an inquiry to [email protected].

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 37 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

