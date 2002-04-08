Maris-Tech Announces $227,000 Order for Its Advanced Surveillance Systems from a UK Reseller

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. ( MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, today announced it has received a $227,000 purchase order from the Company's reseller based in the United Kingdom, for the Company’s advanced surveillance systems. This is the first substantial order the Company has received to date, through the distributor, from a single customer for a single project.



The order includes outlays for Maris-Tech’s products Neptune Micro and Mercury Nano.

Neptune Micro is an end-to-end series of miniature intelligent video surveillance products. With a series of lightweight, low power and modular video solutions, Neptune Micro provides real-time intelligence gathering and situational awareness capabilities, featuring high quality video and robust wireless communication capabilities. Neptune Micro is suitable for a wide range of platforms and applications, ensuring reliable, uninterrupted transmissions of visual data.

Mercury Nano is a series of dual-channel SD/HD H.265/4 encoders. An advanced, dual-channel low power encoder system, Mercury Nano is designed to integrate with a wide range of platforms and applications requiring a lightweight, miniaturized form factor. The advanced solution provides reliable real-time intelligence gathering and situational awareness data while supporting multiple streams on a single platform.

“We believe that the significance of this purchase order is not necessarily its large amount, but rather, the fact that it is a result of our long track record of serving customers in the UK and our seamless relationship with our reseller,” Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech stated. “While we are proud of how the marketplace has embraced our advanced technologies for surveillance systems, we are also committed to establishing and fostering strong long-term customer relationships. That’s why we’re gratified, but not surprised, by an order of this magnitude.”

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com/.

