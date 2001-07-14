Organizations Yet to Unlock the Full Potential of Quality Engineering: Wipro

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced its State of Quality report titled Quality+Engineering+in+a+Cloud-Centric+World. The report highlights that success in a cloud-centric world requires transforming the way organizations approach quality engineering.

According to the report, “The cloud offers great opportunities for business growth and innovation, but also more possible failure points. As organizations embrace the cloud, they can avoid those failure points by making the transformation of quality engineering as high a priority as the broader digital transformation of their business.” Organizations must incorporate engineering and testing across the lifecycle to promote IT resilience, improve product quality and reliability, accelerate speed to market, and ultimately improve the customer experience.

These findings are based on a survey of more than 200 quality engineering programs and 600 requests for proposals from leading organizations around the world.

The report also highlights:

Pivot towards “shift right” and “resilience” processes: Organizations are increasingly looking to optimize testing capabilities to drive business forward and deliver continuous reliability and monitoring for predictive and preventive maintenance. In reaching those goals, enterprises are embedding “shift right” and “resilience” beyond the “shift left” and “automation” practices of the last decade. Lag in Agile adoption: As organizations transform to be more digital, they are embracing new ways of working and the associated technologies to quickly deliver highly integrated products and services. DevOps and Agile programs that adopt a quality engineering strategy can support such a transformation and help improve business outcomes. However, according to the findings of the report, Agile adoption is lagging, with 50 percent of programs still running on Waterfall or Hybrid SDLC. Increased training and cross-skilling for engineers: Organizations should train quality engineers on expanding testing expertise beyond domain skills, especially in non-functional testing, which is becoming integral to the shift-left methods used in high-speed software-testing programs. In addition, regular cross-skilling improves the efficiency of a quality engineering programs by allowing team members to focus on more value-added tasks.

“A transformation vision is metric-driven and outcome-oriented, providing improved experiences to customers and business partners. This is backed by apt organizational structure and adoption of new testing practices. Alignment of a shared responsibility model for code quality development and quality engineering teams is critical to achieve successful transformation goals,” said Brett Eschbach, Senior Director, Application Engineering, US Foods.

“Organizations need to re-shape their quality engineering processes to succeed in a cloud-centric world. These programs must support collaboration with an enablement model that bridges the gap between innovation and executing projects. Our report intends to help organizations benchmark their own testing landscape and identify steps to be taken to assure their cloud journeys,” said Ramesh Pai, General Manager and Global Head, Quality Engineering and Testing, Wipro Limited.

Wipro’s latest report outlines why it’s essential to get the quality engineering transformation right – and how enterprises can approach their journey towards it.

The full report can be found here: Quality+Engineering+in+a+Cloud-Centric+World

Methodology

The Wipro Quality Engineering in a Cloud-Centric World report is based on a Wipro survey of 81 clients across 7 countries and 6 continents, representing more than 200 QE programs. Survey respondents run or play a key role in their organization’s QE program, including test managers, test program managers, and test leads, and oversee programs with a testing workforce of at least 50. Client organizations in the survey are based in Australia, Asia, Europe, New Zealand, South Africa, US, and UK. To round out survey responses and learn more about QE program trends and needs, Wipro also analyzed data from more than 600 recent requests for proposals (RFPs).

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside of Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005757/en/