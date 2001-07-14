Physicians Realty Trust Announces New Board Member, Ava E. Lias-Booker

On February 22, 2022, Ava E. Lias-Booker accepted the invitation of the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC, Financial) (the “Company”) to join the Company’s Board, effective as of March 1, 2022. In connection with Ms. Lias-Booker’s appointment, the Board increased its size from eight to nine trustees. Ms. Lias-Booker will stand for election at the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

Ms. Lias-Booker, 61, is a partner at McGuireWoods LLP, an international law firm, where she leads the litigation practice of the firm’s Baltimore office. Ms. Lias-Booker has been with McGuireWoods LLP since 2004. A seasoned trial and appellate lawyer, Ms. Lias-Booker has over three decades of first chair trial experience representing businesses from a broad range of industries in complex commercial and civil litigation. She is also chair of the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee, a member of its Diversity Action Council, and part of its seven-member Associates Committee.

She served as co-lead counsel to a multinational oil and gas corporation that successfully argued for the reversal of jury verdicts awarding plaintiffs more than $1.5 billion in compensatory and punitive damages before Maryland’s highest appellate court. In addition, she has successfully defended financial institutions in a myriad of cases at the trial and appellate levels. Ms. Lias-Booker’s dedication to providing excellent client service is matched by her passion for mentoring young lawyers and serving Baltimore's legal and civic communities, the state, and the nation. She serves as a member of the board of directors of University of Maryland Saint Joseph’s Medical Center and sits on the boards of visitors of Duke University School of Law and the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law (emeritus). She is a former member of the boards of directors for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Baltimore Open Society Institute. Ms. Lias-Booker also serves as chair of the Magistrate Judges’ Merit Selection Panel of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland and was a gubernatorial appointee to the Maryland Appellate Judicial Nominating Committee. She frequently speaks on litigation, leadership, and diversity issues.

“Physicians Realty Trust has had an outstanding Board of Trustees since our inception in 2013. We are excited to make it even better and welcome Ms. Lias-Booker to our Board,” said Governor Tommy G. Thompson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “She brings a wealth of legal and business experience to our Board and expands our diversity, equity, and inclusion expertise. We are honored she has accepted the role and look forward to working with her for years to come.”

“As a leader in her field, and with great experience in matters of compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, Ms. Lias-Booker is a terrific addition to our Board. We are confident she will provide valuable insight as we continue to develop our culture committed to serving the communities, healthcare providers and patients they serve, as well as mentor our team,” said John T. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust.

“I am honored to join the Board of Physicians Realty Trust to work with the Company’s strong management team. I look forward to participating in their dynamic and collaborative approach that supports the Company’s efforts to deliver value for its stakeholders,” said Ms. Lias-Booker.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

